A woman jumped in front of a southbound M train at the Elmhurst station in Queens, police said. Photo Credit: ASPCA

A woman was struck and killed Friday morning by a southbound M train at the Elmhurst Avenue station on Broadway in Elmhurst, Queens, the MTA said.

A call came in just before 9 a.m. about a person on the tracks, the FDNY said. The NYPD said the woman, in her 30s, jumped onto the tracks. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The MTA said E, F, M and R train service resumed with some delays around 10:15 a.m.