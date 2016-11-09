Man at Times Square-42nd Street struck by train; N, Q, R service resumes, NYPD says

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A man struck by a train at the Times Square-42nd Street subway station on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, police said. Photo Credit: Samantha Wieder

Service on the N, Q and R lines has resumed after a man was struck by a train in the Times Square-42nd Street station Tuesday morning, police said.

An NYPD spokeswoman said witnesses reported the man, who was not immediately identified, was pacing up and down the platform before he jumped in front of an oncoming train around 9:17 a.m.

There is no word yet on his condition, according to police.

There were service changes on the N, Q and R trains following the incident. The MTA said service returned to normal around 10:45 a.m.

The incident comes just days after a woman was pushed in front of a southbound 1 train at the Times Square-42nd Street station. The victim, Connie Watton, 49, of Queens, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The woman accused of pushing Watton, Melanie Liverpool-Turner, 30, of Queens, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, cops said.