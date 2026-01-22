63-year-old man beaten over wallet in Brooklyn subway station: cops

Police are searching for a pair of perps who allegedly beat a man and stole his wallet at a Brooklyn subway station last month.

The harrowing incident took place as the man was leaving the 79th Street station, home to the D train, in Bensonhurst at around 7 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2025.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was at the station exit when two strangers approached him from behind, without saying a word. They then grabbed the man by the neck, shoved him to the ground and began taking turns pummeling him with punches and kicks throughout his body as he struggled to break free.

Following the vicious assault, the suspects, with the victim’s wallet in hand, immediately fled the scene on foot, traveling to parts unknown.

Officers from the 62nd Precinct and Transit District 34, along with EMS, rushed to the scene. Paramedics brought the man to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

After the attack, the victim learned that the perpetrators tried to use his credit card, but were unsuccessful, authorities said.

Police on Jan. 22 released surveillance photos and video of the suspects, who remain at large. Both are males with dark complexions. One was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweater, and black pants; the other suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.