Man fatally hit by 6 train at Astor Place, NYPD says

A man jumped in front of a 6 train at Astor Place on Nov. 15, 2016, a law enforcement source said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

A 47-year-old man was fatally struck by a southbound 6 train at the Astor Place station Tuesday night, the NYPD said.

The man is believed to have jumped in front of the train, a law enforcement source said. He was hit around 11:20 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.

This incident comes less than 48 hours after a man jumped in front of a train Monday morning at the 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal station. Over the weekend, a man was also pushed by an intoxicated companion at the 18th Street station on Seventh Avenue. The victim was found under a northbound train and taken to Bellevue Hospital Center with a head injury and lacerations. He was expected to survive.

Since October, at least eight people have died after being hit by trains, the MTA said. The agency has revived talks about installing platform doors in response to the recent deaths.