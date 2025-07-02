A man was struck by a 7 train and died after becoming trapped on the tracks in Queens during the morning rush hour on Wednesday.

According to law enforcement sources, the incident occurred at around 5:33 a.m. on July 2 at the Court Square station in Long Island City.

Officers from Transit District 20 and the 108th Precinct rushed to the scene after getting a 911 call about the incident. When officers arrived, they saw a man in his mid-30s on the tracks, unconscious and unresponsive.

MTA workers immediately shut off power on the tracks so first responders could perform rescue efforts. EMS was also on scene and immediately rushed the victim, who suffered massive internal injuries, to Cornell Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It is unclear how the man wound up on the tracks, but police reported that he was struck by a Manhattan-bound train.

Police said no criminality is suspected at this time, and no arrests have been made. The victim’s ID is still pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.

There were no active service alerts on the MTA’s website for the 7 train as of 10 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.