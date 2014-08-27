Man groping womens’ butts in Greenwood Heights, Brooklyn

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are searching for a man who groped two women at the same Brooklyn subway station, police said Wednesday.

In the first incident the man followed a 28-year-old woman from the Prospect Avenue R station toward 5th Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. on August 5, police said.

As she reached the corner by 17th Street, the man grabbed her buttocks from underneath her skirt and fled.

In a separate incident the same man followed a 25-year-old woman from the same train station to her home nearby at about 11:30 p.m. on August 19, police said. The man came up from behind and grabbed her buttocks, police said, before fleeing.

The suspect is described as about 5-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-9-inches, 130 pounds with a medium complexion and short hair, police said.