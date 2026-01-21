Quantcast
NYC Transit

Man slashed on Bronx train over bottle of cologne: cops

By Posted on
man in a subway station wearing black jacket
The suspect who allegedly assaulted a man in in the Bronx.
Photo courtesy of NYPD

Police are searching for a pair of suspects who allegedly slashed a 24-year-old man across the face over a bottle of cologne on a Bronx train last week.

The incident occurred on board a northbound 5 train at the Nereid Avenue/White Plains Road station in Wakefield just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15.

According to law enforcement sources, the male and female pair approached the victim and asked him for his bottle of cologne. It is unclear whether the victim was holding a bottle of cologne, but the request sparked a verbal dispute among the three individuals.

The scenario turned violent when one of the suspects whipped out a “cutting instrument” and used it to slash the victim across the face, police said. 

The attackers, both unknown to the victim, then fled the station on foot to parts unknown.

Officers from the 47th Precinct and Transit District 12, along with EMS, rushed to the scene. Paramedics brought the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance photos of the two suspects, who remain at large. The female suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and light-colored sneakers. The male was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatshirt, black pants, and dark-colored sneakers.

NYPD photo
NYPD photo

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

About the Author

Barbara Russo-Lennon

Barbara Russo-Lennon is the transit reporter at amNewYork. She covers news about NYC’s public transportation system, roads, waterways and other topics related to transit in the Big Apple.

