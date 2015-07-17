Man survives being run over by N train at Times Square, MTA says

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A man survived after falling onto the Times Square subway tracks and a train ran over him on Friday morning, NYPD and MTA officials said.

The 27-year-old man fainted onto the southbound N tracks at Times Square-42nd St., the man and eyewitnesses told the NYPD. The man appeared to have fallen between the rails, the NYPD said, so the oncoming train ran over him.

NYPD and FDNY personnel pulled him from the tracks, and he was sent to Bellevue Hospital, where he is currently in stable condition, the NYPD said.

Southbound N, Q and R trains were briefly disrupted, the NYPD said. Normal service was restored by 10 a.m.