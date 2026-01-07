On Saturday, Mayor Mamdani came to Greenpoint, Brooklyn, to announce that the Department of Transportation finish the reconstruction of McGuinness Boulevard, which runs between Brooklyn and Queens.

A prominent attorney representing two individuals indicted in the bribery scandal tied to Ingrid Lewis-Martin, a former aide to ex-Mayor Eric Adams, has publicly reacted to Mayor Zohran Mamdani‘s decision to reinstate original, pre-scandal plans for a Brooklyn thoroughfare at the heart of the case.

Attorney John Ciafone, who represents Tony and Gina Argento, sibling owners of the Broadway Stages production company, called his clients’ Aug. 21, 2025, indictment on conspiracy and bribery charges a “witch hunt.” The pair was accused last summer of allegedly bribing Lewis-Martin to nix plans for the city Department of Transportation’s (DOT) redesign of Brooklyn’s McGuinness Boulevard, a busy corridor that runs past their business in Greenpoint.

“Tina and Tony Argento, and Broadway Stages, never opposed bike lanes on McGuinness Boulevard,” Ciafone said in an interview with amNewYork. “What they wanted was, they did not want traffic to build up too much.”

Heavy traffic on the street would increase air pollution, affect community business and make it difficult for emergency vehicles to navigate the road, Ciafone explained.

McGuinness Boulevard: A road divided

The street scandal and initial redesign plan centered around the proposed addition of dedicated bike and traffic lanes. Prosecutors allege that the Argentos offered Lewis-Martin $2,500 and other perks to convince Adams to water down the plan, a request to which she acquiesced and was subsequently indicted.

Before the scandal broke out, a petition circulated within the communities around McGuinness opposing the original redesign. It has since garnered nearly 7,000 signatures.

“They changed the whole narrative in this case,” Ciafone said. “They said Gina and Tony of Broadway Stages were against bike lanes, which is false. They, and 6,000 other residents and 400 other businesses in that area, wanted a little more modification in the DOT plan.”

The Argentos were long-time friends of Lewis-Martin, going back 25 years, the attorney explained, adding that the trio often attended family events and parties together.

“This narrative is completely false in terms of bribery. You can’t commit bribery on your close friend,” Ciafone said. “This is a witch hunt against Gina Argento, Tony Argento and Broadway Stages.”

Meanwhile, reverting back to the initial DOT design plan was on the new mayor’s list of priorities after he took office on Jan. 1. When the plan is completed, McGuinness Boulevard will have only one vehicle travel lane, a parking-protected bike lane and vehicular parking and loading lane, all in both directions.

“New Yorkers deserve to be safe no matter how they commute, whether they bike, walk, or drive,” Mamdani said. “That’s why, as one of my first acts as Mayor, my administration is committing to restarting implementation of parking-protected bike lanes on McGuinness Boulevard and complete its redesign.”

Despite the charges against his clients, Ciafone said he supports Mamdani’s decision under his political authority to revert to the initial design plan for McGuinness.

“The mayor has the right to decide how roads are done,” he said. “This is the will of the politicians and the mayor. Everybody respects it, and they’ll follow the law.”