Metro-North installs speed control upgrades

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Automatic speed control is in now in place at critical curves and bridges along Metro-North lines in New York and Connecticut, the MTA said yesterday.

Track signals were modified to let the train engineer know to reduce speeds at five curves and five bridges. The train will automatically stop if the engineer fails to slow down.

Work required by the Federal Railroad Administration to update the signals in the wake of December’s Bronx derailment finished last week with the completion of the Devon Bridge in Stratford, Conn. The MTA had until September to make the changes.