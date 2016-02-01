Metro-North riders face up to hour-long delay Monday night: MTA

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Metro-North riders on two branches faced up to an hour-long delay following a train hitting a person in the Bronx, according to the MTA.

Both the Harlem and New Haven lines were delayed during rush-hour after a train heading to Stamford from Grand Central Terminal struck someone on the tracks at the Botanical Garden Station about 3:10 p.m. Congestion from the police investigation caused the snag in service.

It was not immediately clear why the person went onto the rails, and they have not been identified yet, a spokesman said.