Metro-North taps three for leadership posts

Metro-North is bringing on three new people to its leadership team to oversee track maintenance, daily operations and the rail car fleet, the agency announced Thursday.

“I am confident that this highly experienced team will provide the leadership that Metro-North needs to refocus all its attention on safety, reliability and customer service and in the process rebuild its reputation for excellence,” Metro-North President Joseph Giulietti said in a statement.

Giulietti appointed Glen Hayden as vice president of engineering to lead the department responsible for the integrity of the tracks; Michael Yaeger as chief mechanical officer to oversee maintenance of the Metro-North fleet; and Kevin O’Connor as chief transportation officer to handle day-to-day operations.

Hayden will report directly to Giulietti, while Yaeger and O’Connor will report to Metro-North’s vice president of operations John Kesich.