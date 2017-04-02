Quantcast
NYC Transit

Mets opening day to feature vintage subway trains

Baseball fans can celebrate the return of America’s pastime with a ride on vintage subway trains.

The MTA is rolling out its “nostalgia” trains to shuttle fans to Citi Field on April 3, with a departure to the ballpark beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Mets fans on the 7 line will be treated to the vintage “Train of Many Colors,” consisting of 11 cars manufactured between 1948 and 1964. The train will make express stops from 34 Street-Hudson Yards to Flushing-Main Street. It’s scheduled to begin its run from Hudson Yards at 11:30 a.m. on April 3.

The train will arrive before the first pitch from the Mets’ hard-throwing ace Noah Syndergaard, scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

Not to be outdone, the MTA is offering Bronx Bombers fans a similar promotion for the Yankees opener on April 10. The agency is running a gameday train  on the Lexington Avenue line consisting of four low-voltage cars from 1917 — trains nearly as old at the team itself.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said that the MTA’s nostalgia train ran for Sunday’s Yankees opener; it did not.

 

