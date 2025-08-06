Latest Midtown fatal horse collapse renews ongoing debate over controvercial carriage industry

According to the carriage driver and spokesperson for the carriage business, Christina Hansen, the 15-year-old Standardbred Cross named “Lady” was on the way back to the stable from Central Park around 2:28 p.m. when she collapsed on the corner of West 51st Street and 11th Avenue.

The fatal collapse of another carriage horse on a Midtown street on Tuesday has reignited the ongoing debate over the longstanding industry.

Christina Hansen, a veteran carriage driver and Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 100 shop steward, said the 15-year-old standardbred cross named Lady was on the way back to the stable from Central Park around 2:28 p.m. on Aug. 5 when the horse collapsed at the corner of West 51st Street and 11th Avenue.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct responded to the scene and found the animal unresponsive while attached to her carriage. She was subsequently pronounced dead.

Lady’s death comes weeks after horse carriage driver Ian Mckeever was acquitted of animal cruelty charges in the death of another carriage horse, Ryder, who collapsed at the corner of West 45th Street and 9th Avenue. While Ryder recovered from collapse, the horse died months after being retired from service.

Those critical of the horse carriage industry, including elected officials, say that Lady’s only exemplifies the need for the industry to be banned.

“We are heartbroken and outraged by yet another horrific carriage horse collapse in Midtown Manhattan. Witnesses reported the horse collapsed, began shaking, and was then dragged into a trailer, presumably dead. No animal should suffer like this, especially not on our city streets in the middle of traffic and chaos,” said Allie Taylor, president of Voters For Animal Rights. “How many more horses must collapse or die before the City Council takes action? This cruelty is not tradition—it’s abuse.”

City lawmakers have put forth a bill known as Ryder’s Law to outlaw the horse carriage industry citywide. Supporters such as state Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal say the continued operation of horse-drawn carriages are an “inhumane and unnecessary practice.”

“Lady’s horrific and preventable death reminds every animal lover why banning the use of horse carriages in the Big Apple is a must,” Rosenthal said. “As we saw with Ryder, and now with Lady, horses are being pushed to the point of collapse. How many horses must die on our streets, in the midst of cars, bikes, motorcycles and pedestrians, and subjected to dangerous working conditions, before we say enough is enough?”

Hansen, on the other hand, argues that Lady — who was only brought into the industry in June — had undergone a prior physical examination, with no pre-existing health issues found. The industry spokesperson also fumed at animal rights organizations for sharing photos of the collapsed animal.

“Sadly, animals, including humans and horses, sometimes die suddenly and unexpectedly. We are insisting that a complete necropsy be conducted by a board-certified pathologist at an esteemed university to determine the cause of death,” Hansen said. “We are appalled that animal rights extremists in NYCLASS are posting photos of Lady, a disgusting and ghoulish effort to demonize carriage drivers who provide food, shelter and medical care for these beloved animals.”

NYCLASS said on its Instagram that an emergency rally against the horse industry would take place at noon Wednesday in Midtown near the West 52nd Street stables where Lady was once housed.