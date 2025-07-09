Another moped driver killed in NYC following early morning crash in Queens

A 39-year-old man riding a moped was killed following a traffic collision at 37 Street and 23 Avenue in Queens.

Another moped driver was killed after a horrific traffic collision in Queens on Monday.

The incident occurred at 37th Street and 23rd Avenue in Astoria. Just before 3 a.m. on July 7, 39-year-old Antonio Hernandez-Bazan of Jamaica was operating a moped, heading eastbound on 23rd Avenue, when he was violently struck by a 2019 Subaru Forester.

Police said the Subaru, driven by a 22-year-old man, was traveling northbound on 37th Street when the vehicles collided, throwing Hernandez-Bazan off the two-wheeler and onto the pavement.

Officers from the 114th Precinct rushed to the scene upon getting a 911 call about the incident. EMS where also on site and immediately brought the victim, who suffered severe head trauma, to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.

According to law enforcement sources, the Subaru driver, along with a 21-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle, remained at the scene and refused medical attention.

No arrests have been made, but the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad continues to investigate.

The tragic incident follows a similar crash on June 23, when a 17-year-old boy was killed in a chain-reaction collision in Midwood, Brooklyn. His passenger was brought to Maimonides Hospital in critical condition.

Year to date, there has been a total of 96 traffic fatalities, with 23 involving two-wheeled motorized vehicles, according to the latest NYPD traffic statistics. Both numbers are down 28.9% and 32.4%, respectively, from the same period last year.