NYC Transit

17-year-old moped driver killed, passenger seriously injured, in Brooklyn crash

By Barbara Russo-Lennon and Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
Police officer at site of moped crash in Brooklyn
Police are investigating after a moped driver was killed in a traffic collision in Brooklyn.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A teenager driving a gas-powered moped in Brooklyn was killed and a passenger injured in a chain-reaction collision on Monday afternoon, police said. 

According to law enforcement sources, the horrific incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on East 8th Street in Midwood. 

The 17-year-old driver was heading north on East 8th Street with a passenger when he slammed into the front left fender of a 2023 Genesis G80 being operated by a 71-year-old woman heading northbound. 

Both the moped driver and passenger were ejected and struck the back of a 2024 Honda Odyssey that was parked and unoccupied in a driveway, police said. 

The young driver was killed at the scene, police said. The passenger is in critical condition at Maimonides Hospital. The driver of the Genesis G80 was not injured in the collision and remained at the scene. 

police in the daytime investigating a Brooklyn crash
Police are investigating after a moped driver was killed in a traffic collision in Brooklyn.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police said the moped driver failed to navigate the roadway.

There are no arrests. The NYPD’s Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident. 

a row of houses on a Brooklyn street
The collision occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The tragic crash comes on the heels of a similar incident where a 22-year-old man on a moped was killed after colliding with a car operated by a drunk, unlicensed driver in Bay Ridge. 

The driver, 29-year-old Leslie Moreno of Brooklyn, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, among other charges. 

Year to date, there has been a total of 78 traffic fatalities, with 13 involving two-wheeled motorized vehicles, according to the latest NYPD traffic statistics. Both numbers are down 32.8% and 55.2%, respectively, from the same period last year. 

 

