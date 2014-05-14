More L trains to added to weekend service

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The L train, June 6, 2012. Photo Credit: Getty Images

The MTA is putting more Ls in Williamsburg with additional roundtrips on the subway line during the weekend starting this fall, the agency said Wednesday.

With ridership increasing along the line, there will be 33 more roundtrips on Saturdays and 23 trips on Sundays between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. to help the growth in off-peak ridership and cut wait times for riders. There will also be an extra three round trips on weekday evenings, while the M line will get an extra northbound trip in the morning and southbound ride in the late afternoon during the week.

“Ridership is at an all-time high, including records for weekend ridership,” said NYC Transit President Carmen Bianco. “These are customers who rely on us for all of their transportation needs, both work and play, and we are trying to meet that demand with our available resources.”

The additional train service will cost about $1.7 million a year and be implemented on top of extra L train service planned for June.