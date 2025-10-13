Four new MTA buses now have cameras to catch cars illegally parked, improperly using bus lanes

Smile, you’re on camera. Well, your vehicle will be, if you break bus lane laws in NYC.
The MTA announced that four more bus routes in Manhattan and the Bronx will now have buses equipped with automated camera enforcement (ACE) to catch vehicles improperly using busways and bus lanes. The 60-day warning period on the Bx22, M96, M116 and Bx2 bus routes begins on Oct. 13.
Vehicles that block bus stops or illegally double park will receive warning notices in the mail for an initial period during those 60 days, followed by summonses thereafter.
Fines start at $50 but can be as much as $250 for repeat offenders.
The four routes are in addition to the 43 routes currently enforced. The MTA said more than 1,300 buses are now ACE-equipped, covering 510 miles of routes within the city.
The cameras are being used in part to speed up buses in a city where they move an average of 8 mph. Routes that use ACE have seen bus speeds increased by 5%, with some corridors experiencing a travel time jump as high as 30%, according to the MTA.
ACE routes have also experienced a 20% reduction in collisions, and 5% to 10% estimated reduction in emissions, per the MTA.
MTA manages the ACE with the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) and the NYC Department of Finance. Once automatically captured by cameras on multiple buses, the resulting video, images, license plate information, location, and time stamp details are sent to DOT for review by city employees and processed thereafter, the MTA explained. Streets with ACE are marked with signs indicating that the bus routes use cameras. More information is at mta.info/ace.
Buses in Manhattan and the Bronx that have ACE
Buses in Manhattan equipped with cameras include:
- M2, 5 Av / Madison Av / AC Powell Blvd
- M4, 5 Av / Madison Av / Broadway
- M14-SBS, 14 St
- M15-SBS, 1 Av / 2 Av
- M23-SBS, 23 St
- M34-SBS, 34 St
- M42, 42 St
- M60-SBS, 125 St / Astoria Blvd
- M79-SBS, 79 St
- M86-SBS, 86 St
- M96, 96 St (in 60-day warning period)
- M100, Broadway / Amsterdam Av
- M101, 3 Av / Lexington Av
- M116, 116 St / Manhattan Av (in 60-day warning period)
Buses in the Bronx equipped with cameras include:
- Bx2, Grand Concourse (in 60-day warning period)
- Bx3, Sedgwick Av / University Av / W 181 St (in 60-day warning period)
- Bx5, Bruckner Blvd / Story Av
- Bx6-SBS, E 161 St / E 163 St / W 155 St
- Bx7, Riverdale Av / Broadway (in 60-day warning period)
- Bx12-SBS, Pelham Pkwy / Fordham Rd
- Bx19, Southern Blvd / E 149 St
- Bx20, Broadway / Henry Hudson Pkwy (in 60-day warning period)
- Bx22, Fordham Rd / White Plains Rd / Castle Hill Av (in 60-day warning period)
- Bx28, E Gun Hill Rd / Bartow Av
- Bx35, E 167 St / W 181 St
- Bx36, E Tremont Av / White Plains Rd
- Bx38, E Gun Hill Rd / Co-op City Blvd
- Bx41-SBS, Webster Av