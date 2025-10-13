Four new MTA buses now have cameras to catch cars illegally parked, improperly using bus lanes

A bus on the new bus lane along 96th Street in Manhattan.

Smile, you’re on camera. Well, your vehicle will be, if you break bus lane laws in NYC.

The MTA announced that four more bus routes in Manhattan and the Bronx will now have buses equipped with automated camera enforcement (ACE) to catch vehicles improperly using busways and bus lanes. The 60-day warning period on the Bx22, M96, M116 and Bx2 bus routes begins on Oct. 13.

Vehicles that block bus stops or illegally double park will receive warning notices in the mail for an initial period during those 60 days, followed by summonses thereafter.

Fines start at $50 but can be as much as $250 for repeat offenders.

The four routes are in addition to the 43 routes currently enforced. The MTA said more than 1,300 buses are now ACE-equipped, covering 510 miles of routes within the city.

The cameras are being used in part to speed up buses in a city where they move an average of 8 mph. Routes that use ACE have seen bus speeds increased by 5%, with some corridors experiencing a travel time jump as high as 30%, according to the MTA.

ACE routes have also experienced a 20% reduction in collisions, and 5% to 10% estimated reduction in emissions, per the MTA.

MTA manages the ACE with the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) and the NYC Department of Finance. Once automatically captured by cameras on multiple buses, the resulting video, images, license plate information, location, and time stamp details are sent to DOT for review by city employees and processed thereafter, the MTA explained. Streets with ACE are marked with signs indicating that the bus routes use cameras. More information is at mta.info/ace.

Buses in Manhattan and the Bronx that have ACE

Buses in Manhattan equipped with cameras include:

M2, 5 Av / Madison Av / AC Powell Blvd

M4, 5 Av / Madison Av / Broadway

M14-SBS, 14 St

M15-SBS, 1 Av / 2 Av

M23-SBS, 23 St

M34-SBS, 34 St

M42, 42 St

M60-SBS, 125 St / Astoria Blvd

M79-SBS, 79 St

M86-SBS, 86 St

M96, 96 St (in 60-day warning period)

M100, Broadway / Amsterdam Av

M101, 3 Av / Lexington Av

M116, 116 St / Manhattan Av (in 60-day warning period)

Buses in the Bronx equipped with cameras include: