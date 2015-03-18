More Uber cars in NYC than yellow taxis

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A pedestrian hails an Uber taxi on Fifth Avenue on Jan. 29, 2015.

Yellow taxis, watch your tailpipe.

Uber has more of its cars on the road than the iconic cabs, according to Taxi and Limousine Commission data.

Black and luxury cars at Uber’s six bases have 14,088 affiliated cars, compared with the 13,587 medallion cabs, according to the TLC. The New York Post first reported the figures.

The app company, which lets riders summon a car from their smartphone and pay by credit card, hit the taxi scene in 2014, making an aggressive push for drivers. The company has grown to become a large piece of the for-hire-vehicle industry, while slashing fares for its UberX option to undercut metered yellow taxis on price.

When counting rides, yellow taxis are still king of the road, even if they are losing some trips to Uber. Recent TLC data shows daily yellow taxi trips in September averaged 441,000 rides, while Uber had more than 32,000.

TLC Commissioner Meera Joshi stressed that point in a statement about how yellow cab rides “significantly outstrip” black car trips that include those from Uber.