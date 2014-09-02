Hospitals put ads on MetroCards

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An MTA rider uses a MetroCard to ride NYC transit. Photo Credit: Jeremy Bales

The MTA is getting a cash injection from two major city hospitals that will run ads on MetroCards.

Mount Sinai Hospital is advertising its urgent care facility on the Upper West Side on the backs of MetroCards, while NYU Langone Medical Center is running an ad over the whole MetroCard.

The MTA does not say how much they will get from ad campaigns, but the agency does charge between 17 cents and 51 cents for advertising on the back of the card at a minimum of 50,000 cards; and between 25 cents and 45 cents for both sides at a minimum of 250,000 cards.

The MTA has put ads on MetroCards since 1995 and on both sides of the cards since 2012.