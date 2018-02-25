Subway service for late-night 4, 6 trains will close for three weeks as part of Fastrack work

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Heads up, late-night 4 and 6 train riders.

A three-week long repair to the Lexington Avenue line will kick off Monday, shuttering overnight 4 and 6 train service at local stations in midtown between 125th Street and Grand Central-42nd Street in both directions.

The outages, part of the MTA’s Fastrack program, will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. during weeknights over the next three weeks. The first week of outages will take place between Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2. The overnight closures will return for Monday, March 5, through Friday, March 9, and then again on Tuesday, March 13, though Friday, March 16.

Both 4 and 6 trains will run express along the stretch of track, making stops at 86th Street and 59th Street stations during the work.

“The unfettered track access of Fastrack enables us to advance Subway Action Plan goals and minimize customer impact by allowing workers to do more in less time,” MTA chairman Joe Lhota said recently, in a statement announcing the work. “We are on an urgent path to stabilizing and modernizing the subway system and intensive overnight work will help us get there.”

During the service suspensions, the MTA will operate special overnight M101 bus service, with M101 LTD buses making nearby stops between 125th Street and Grand Central-42nd Street stations. Uptown bus service will run on Third Avenue, with downtown service running along Lexington Avenue.

The MTA advises riders to transfer between trains and buses at either 125th Street, 86th Street, 59th Street, or Grand Central-42nd Street stations.