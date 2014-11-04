MTA bus driver in Far Rockaway accused of stabbing man

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A possible feud over a woman led an MTA bus driver to allegedly stab a 28-year-old man Tuesday, according to transit and law enforcement officials.

The 30-year-old bus driver was taken into custody, but not officially charged, after knifing the man in his left forearm on the street at Beach 67th Drive in Far Rockaway around 1:30 p.m., officials said. The man was taken to Jamaica hospital in stable condition.

The alleged stabber was about to drive an empty Q52 bus back to a depot when the fight occurred, according to the MTA. Contrary to early reports about a road rage incident, the two men knew each other and the fight may have been over a woman they were both involved with, a law enforcement source said. The NYPD and MTA could not confirm to whom the knife belonged.