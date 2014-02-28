Quantcast
NYC Transit

MTA cancels some service outages for weekend due to upcoming storm

By Posted on

The MTA has canceled a number of the service outages this weekend due to the impending storm.

But first: The service outages that we’ll still have to deal with. The L train will still be shut down between Myrtle-Wyckoff Ave. station in Brooklyn to 8th Ave. in Manhattan from 11:30 p.m. Friday until 5:01 a.m. Monday. Good luck, Williamsburg.

Coney Island-bound F trains will be rerouted on the E line from Roosevelt Ave. to 5th Ave.-53rd St. To make up for it, the M train will be running until 57th St.

Coney Island-bound Q trains will skip Parkside Ave., Beverly Rd., and Cortelyou Rd.

The 6 line will skip Middletown Rd. and Castle Hill Ave. in both directions due to station renewal work.

Planned work on the 4, N, Q, 7, A, C, and E trains has all been suspended because of snow in the forecast. This weekend might have possibilities after all (if you’re willing to brave the snow and cold).

