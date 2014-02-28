MTA cancels some service outages for weekend due to upcoming storm

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The MTA has canceled a number of the service outages this weekend due to the impending storm.

But first: The service outages that we’ll still have to deal with. The L train will still be shut down between Myrtle-Wyckoff Ave. station in Brooklyn to 8th Ave. in Manhattan from 11:30 p.m. Friday until 5:01 a.m. Monday. Good luck, Williamsburg.

Coney Island-bound F trains will be rerouted on the E line from Roosevelt Ave. to 5th Ave.-53rd St. To make up for it, the M train will be running until 57th St.

Coney Island-bound Q trains will skip Parkside Ave., Beverly Rd., and Cortelyou Rd.

The 6 line will skip Middletown Rd. and Castle Hill Ave. in both directions due to station renewal work.

Planned work on the 4, N, Q, 7, A, C, and E trains has all been suspended because of snow in the forecast. This weekend might have possibilities after all (if you’re willing to brave the snow and cold).