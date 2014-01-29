MTA chief bids farewell to Metro-North president

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

MTA chief Thomas Prendergast Wednesday praised the president of Metro-North, Howard Permut, at the last board meeting before his retirement this week.

Permut, a 30-year veteran of the MTA who has worked at Metro-North since the agency’s creation in 1983, became president in 2008.

“Howard’s career spans the entire time that Metro-North has been an institution, a time in which the railroad improved service and doubled its ridership and got it to where it is today,” Prendergast said.

Permut’s final months at Metro-North saw a deadly derailment in the Bronx and several major service disruptions. The Federal Railroad Administration is investigating Metro-North’s safety culture following the derailment.

Permut’s successor, Joe Giulietti, was the executive director of the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority. He takes over the reins at Metro-North Feb. 10.