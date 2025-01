Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

F train riders will need to find a different way home if they stay out late this week as the line undergoes Fastrack repairs.

There will be no service on the F line at York Street in Brooklyn, or East Broadway, Second Avenue, Delancey Street or Broadway-Lafayette Street in Manhattan from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. This will be from Tuesday to Friday. Service will end at 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The F will be rerouted via the A train between West Fourth Street and Jay Street-MetroTech in both directions.