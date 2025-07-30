Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
NYC Transit

BREAKING: MTA fare hike likely to happen this January, officials say

By Posted on
OMNY machines where a select group of Fair Fares users will be able to tap payment
A rider uses OMNY to pay the subway fare at Fulton Street in 2019.
Marc A. Hermann / MTA

MTA officials said on Wednesday that subway and bus fares will likely not increase until January 2026.

The increase is expected to jump from $2.90 to $3 for subway and bus rides. A 12-trip base fare cap will increase from $34 to $36.

Meanwhile, express buses are likely to increase by a quarter to $7.25 per ride, but features an extra perk, according to Jessie Lazarus, the MTA’s deputy chief of commercial ventures.

“I’m excited to tell you about a second deployment of our fare cap tool,” she said during the MTA’s month board meeting on July 30. “We want to introduce a new fare cap for express bus customers. Starting in January with these proposals, express bus riders would never pay more than $67 in any 7-day period.”

Riders would receive unlimited express bus, local bus and subway rides without prepaying. 

Subway rider entering turnstile
Commuters passing through the turnstiles at a subway station.Photo by Dean Moses

With the MetroCard set to go the way of the dodo this December, the agency is also retiring the all 7-day, 30-day and Express Bus Plus unlimited passes, which officials described as an ending to the era of “use-it-or-lose-it.” 

Proposed toll increases for bridges and tunnels are also being considered, with most MTA crossings potentially rising from $6.94 to $7.46 with EZPass. 

The MTA board will vote on the full fare and toll plan this fall, preceded by a slate of public hearings.

Later this year, the new OMNY Card fee will jump from $1 to $2. No changes will be made to the congestion pricing base toll of $9. 

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com for further updates.

 

About the Author

More in NYC Transit

More from around NYC