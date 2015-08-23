More Fastrack repairs on the No. 1, 2, 3 lines

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Subway riders on the 1, 2 and 3 lines will face another week of overnight service changes as part of the MTA’s Fastrack repair program.

There will be no trains on the 2 and 3 lines running between 34th Street Penn Station and the Atlantic Avenue Barclays Center stations between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Monday night to Friday morning. The No. 1 train will not run between 34th Street Penn Station and South Ferry during that period.

Last week during Fastrack repairs on the Seventh Avenue lines, the MTA said it cleaned almost 27,000 feet of track and took out more than 35,000 pounds of scrap debris. Workers fixed 99 defects in the third rail and cleaned stations.