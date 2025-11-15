IBX Stop by Stop: Light-rail’s Canarsie stop ushers in new era for transit-starved neighborhood

Canarsie, Brooklyn, has few options for public transit. But the MTA says the neighborhood’s transportation situation will improve once the IBX light-rail opens for service in Brooklyn and Queens.

The 14-mile train line will start in Queens at Roosevelt Avenue between 72nd and 74th Streets, depending on the MTA’s decision on how to connect to the primary 74 Street-Roosevelt Avenue hub in the heart of Jackson Heights. It will run along the CSX freight line south to Glendale, where it will switch over to another freight line (the Long Island Rail Road’s Bay Ridge branch) en route to Brooklyn.

And right in the middle of its trek through Brooklyn is a stop on Remsen Avenue in Canarsie

The inclusion of this historic town, an area long characterized by transit deserts and over-reliance on limited bus service, marks a commuting milestone for residents as it is poised to reshape the community’s access to the rest of Brooklyn and Queens to the north.

A complete ride on the train, from stem to stern, is expected to take no longer than 33 minutes. The project is taking shape, as the MTA announced the start of its environmental review process on Oct. 15.

“The IBX will dramatically improve the commutes of over 160,000 daily riders and we are moving full-speed ahead to keep this transformational project on track,” Gov. Kathy Hochul, whose office manages the MTA, said.

Canarsie Pier: A waterside gem in the neighborhood

In the late 19th century, Canarsie was a popular summer resort destination that included hotels and the whimsical Golden City Amusement Park. A bungalow colony was built in the 1920s. The neighborhood has historically been a diverse area home to Italian, Jewish, Black and West Indian communities, all of whom have enjoyed the Canarsie Pier, a Jamaica Bay fishing locale for more than 300 years.

Today, the pier is a beautiful recreation and fishing area, run by the National Park Service. With sprawling park space, a picnic area, playground and kayak launch, it is a popular destination for Brooklynites and all New Yorkers.

The IBX will undoubtedly help beachcombers get to the pier easily. While the train will likely not be directly connected to the pier, IBX riders will be able to connect to the L train at several nearby stops and then disembark at Rockaway Parkway before transferring to the B42 bus.

But it is not only summer fun seekers who will benefit from the IBX. Many college students, workers and New Yorkers with family members scattered throughout the boroughs are looking forward to riding the train.

Council Member Mercedes Narcisse, who represents Canarsie and nearby areas, worked as a registered nurse before getting involved in politics. She reminisced on how a train such as the IBX would have come in handy during her interborough commute.

“I still remember my own long commutes while working as an RN at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, and I wish this kind of connection had existed back then,” she shared with amNewYork. “I can’t wait for our residents to enjoy faster, more direct options between the outer boroughs. I truly believe it will absolutely benefit my constituents.”

Narcisse is a strong voice for more transit options in Canarsie. This summer, she advocated for ferry service from the waterfront neighborhood to Manhattan. Although plans for a ferry in the area did not surface, at least not yet, the IBX is a plan in the making that the council member fully supports.

“Any serious effort to better connect neighborhoods like mine, true transit deserts, to the rest of the city is welcome and long overdue,” she said. “A stop at Remsen Avenue would be a game changer for so many working people in Canarsie who currently spend hours just getting to jobs, schools, and hospitals in Brooklyn and Queens.”

While the exact location and timeline for the Canarsie station on Remsen are part of the ongoing planning, community reaction in Brooklyn has been mostly positive. Real estate pros anticipate the new transit option will stimulate economic activity and potentially increase property values.

However, concerns still remain among some land-use advocates that the new train line could lead to gentrification, rising costs of living, and even the displacement of long-time residents.

Boris Santos is president of the East New York Community Land Trust, an organization that works to ensure housing in the neighborhood stays affordable for families. He told amNewYork last month that he is concerned East New York, which has three planned IBX stops, will become too gentrified with the launch of the train, potentially driving out longtime residents.

In some parts of Queens, residents expressed concern at a recent public meeting that the IBX is “not needed” in their two mostly two-fare zones. One Middle Village resident said at the meeting that her neighborhood would become “highly impacted” by the train’s planned Eliot Avenue stop.

“The avenue is a two-way street. It does not support a gigantic subway station,” she said.

But Pierre, who was waiting for a 7 train on a recent weekday afternoon, said the idea of an IBX is “great” because he travels the two boroughs to visit family and friends.

“I go to Jackson Heights a lot. Yes, this sounds like it could make my ride easier,” he said.

Next Steps and Community Involvement

The MTA and state officials are moving forward with project planning, with multiple opportunities for public input along the way. The project is currently undergoing a key environmental impact review, as well as design.

