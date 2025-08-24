MTA lacks on returning lost-and-found items to subway and bus riders

Lost something on a NYC Transit train or bus in NYC? Don’t count on getting it back, according to an MTA Inspector General’s report published on Aug. 21.

MTA Inspector General Daniel Cort’s team conducted undercover work last year that found lost items were being held too long in the field before making its way to the agency’s Lost Property Unit (LPU).

In a field test, more than 80% of items that auditors “found” and gave to transit workers — including jewelry, books and clothing — were never logged into the agency’s lost-and-found database. Only one of the 24 items that were turned in, a key chain with an email address on it, was recovered.

A ‘troubling’ number of turned-in items never made it to lost-and-found

The team also found that a “troubling” amount of lost and turned-in items never made it to the LPU. They uncovered that the agency’s documentation practices were “poor” and the systems for matching owners’ claims to lost items were deemed “inefficient” by the inspector’s team.

Items lost in the subway system were held too long in the field, according to the report, taking an average of 27.4 days to be transported from designated station booths to the LPU and 55.2 days to reach the unit from dispatchers’ locations, where cleaners turn in items they find on trains

Plus, the agency’s process of matching customers’ claims to items listed in the lost and found database is “too laborious,” creating a large backlog, the audit showed.

Deficiencies were also found in the Long Island Rail Road’s (LIRR) lost-and-found process, though it fared better than NYC Transit, according to a separate Inspector General audit.

“Our field tests revealed clear lapses in these lost and found systems, particularly at NYC Transit,” Cort said. “Riders should have faith that their lost property is being handled responsibly and with care, and MTA agencies must have effective protocols in place to return those items.”

NYC Transit received more than 68,000 pieces of lost property in 2024. Customers filed more than 31,500 claims looking for their lost items.

“Given these high volumes, the agency must have efficient procedures for receiving, transporting, documenting, and securing lost property if it is to successfully reunite customers with their belongings,” the report stated.

Cort made nine recommendations to NYC Transit to improve the handling and documentation of lost property, the timeliness of the lost and found process, and communications with customers.

MTA ‘committed to ensuring the best customer experience’

According to the inspector general, NYC Transit accepted eight of the recommendations, noting that one had already been implemented. A ninth recommendation, to test NYC Transit workers’ adherence to policy, was not accepted by the agency.

“New York City Transit is committed to ensuring the best customer experience including the safekeeping of all lost personal items,” MTA spokesperson Laura Cala-Rauch, said. “All transit employees are expected to follow the Lost Property Bulletin, which details the proper procedures when finding, handling and storing lost items while on duty. We’ve closely reviewed the Inspector General’s recommendations and will continue to ensure efficiency and accountability at transit Lost and Found facilities.”

Additionally, NYC Transit’s Department of Subways is working on changes to how lost property is handled, tracked and returned to customers. Full implementation is planned by the end of the year, agency officials said.

The amount of time the MTA holds on to items is based on its estimated value, per the agency’s website. Items are held anywhere from three months to three years. Unclaimed property during the retention period is auctioned with proceeds supporting funding for MTA service.