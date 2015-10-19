MTA reroutes Brooklyn subway line over hurt raccoon on the tracks

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An N train’s brakes went into emergency when it struck the four-legged trespasser at the 86th Street station in Gravesend about 4 p.m. Photo Credit: Amazon



The MTA rerouted a subway line in Brooklyn on Sunday so that a hurt raccoon on the tracks could be rescued– but it ultimately had to be euthanized, officials said.

An N train’s brakes went into emergency about 4 p.m. when it struck the four-legged trespasser at the 86th Street station in Gravesend.

Track workers then discovered that there was an injured raccoon on the rails at the stop about 5:50 p.m.

Field workers from the Animal Care Centers of NYC, as well as the police, went to the scene, and power was shut off on the tracks.

Southbound N train service was suspended, and four N trains were rerouted along the D line in Brooklyn.

Field workers from the Animal Care Centers of NYC then rescued the raccoon, which was still alive, according to the organization.

Normal service for riders began again shortly before 7:10 p.m., according to an MTA spokeswoman.

The raccoon was then put down. An Animal Care Center spokeswoman said that the law requires raccoons, foxes, skunks, and bats to be euthanized because they are a primary carrier of the rabies virus in the U.S.