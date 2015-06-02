MTA’s NYC Transit president to retire in August

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Carmen Bianco, president of NYC Transit, said on Tuesday that he will retire later this year.

Bianco, whose retirement will go into effect in August, was in charge of the MTA’s subways and buses. He saw the system through Hurricane Irene and Superstorm Sandy, and established the Fastrack program for repairs.

“There is no more challenging job in the American transportation industry than keeping New York City moving every day and positioning it well to serve our customers for decades to come,” Bianco said in a statement. “It has been a privilege to lead our 48,000 employees who work so hard around the clock. I owe each of them a debt of gratitude, and it’s been an honor to have served New York City Transit.”

Bianco, 63, was the seventh person to serve in the position since it was created in 1980, according to the MTA. Before becoming president, he was the head of New York City Transit’s Department of System Safety from 1991 to 1995. Bianco has also held senior safety positions at Amtrak and NJ Transit.