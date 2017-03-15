MTA service changes due to snowstorm in NYC

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Subways and buses were back to normal Wednesday morning, after Tuesday’s snowstorm forced a number of service changes.

Express train service was restored, and buses were running normally with a few detours due to road conditions.

Here’s a look at the lingering weather-related service changes:

Subways

No weather-related delays or service changes.

Buses

All local, limited, select and express buses are running with delays.

Bx8 buses will not stop at 226th Street and Bronxwood. They will stop at 233rd Street and Bronxwood instead.

Westbound Bx19 detour: Via 145th Street, take stand on Broadway.

Eastbound Bx19 detour: From temporary stand, right on Broadway, left on 147th Street, left on Broadway, right on 145th Street and regular route.

Northbound M11 detour: Via 135th Street, right on Broadway, left on 145th Street to Riverside Drive and take stand.

Southbound M11 detour: From temporary stand, left on Riverside Drive and regular route.

Northbound Q101 detour: Via 20th Avenue, left on 46th Street, right on 19th Avenue and regular route.

LIRR

Trains are running on a normal weekday schedule with possible delays and cancellations.

Metro-North

Trains are running on a modified weekday schedule with possible delays and cancellations.

Staten Island Railway

Service has been restored.