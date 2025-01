Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A person was struck by a train at Wall Street in Manhattan on Wednesday, causing delays on the 2 and 3 lines, the MTA said. Photo Credit: Photo courtesy of Walter Wlodarczyk

A man fatally jumped in front of a train in lower Manhattan Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, jumped from a platform at the 2 and 3 train station on Wall and Williams streets at about 12:30 p.m., officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear which train hit him.

There were service changes on 2 and 3 trains for about an hour after the incident, but regular service was resuming at about 1:50 p.m., the MTA said.