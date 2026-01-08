Weekend woes: Most MTA subway lines impacted by construction-related disruptions starting late Friday night

Straphangers will face service changes across much of the New York City subway system when traversing the five boroughs this weekend, according to the MTA.

Only the F, M, Q, 1, and 6 trains, along with the Franklin Av and Rockaway Park Shuttles, are unaffected by changes from late Friday night through early Monday morning. Most other lines will see a slew of reroutes, skipped stops, and express to local switches over the first post-holiday weekend of the year.

The MTA is making the changes to perform construction projects such as installing new signal systems and replacing and repairing tracks.

Here’s the rundown of all the major subway service disruptions scheduled between Friday night, Jan. 9, and early Monday morning, Jan. 12.

A/C trains

From Friday at 11:45 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m., Queens-bound A trains will run on the F line between Jay Street-MetroTech and West 4th Street. Overnight, from Friday to Monday, uptown A trains will skip Spring St, 23rd St, and 50th St.

Throughout Saturday and Sunday, in Brooklyn, Queens-bound A trains will make local stops at Ralph Av, Rockaway Av, Liberty Av, Van Siclen Av, and Sheperd Av. On both days and evenings, downtown Manhattan A trains will make local stops at 50th St and 23rd St.

During the days and evenings of Saturday and Sunday, uptown Manhattan C trains will not stop at Spring St, 23rd St, and 50th St. Over the same period, downtown Cs will run via the F line between West 4th St in Manhattan and Jay Street-MetroTech in Brooklyn.

The C will not run overnight all weekend.

E

E trains will bypass Spring St and 23rd St between Friday at 11:45 p.m. and Monday at 5 a.m.

From 3:45 a.m. on Saturday until 10 p.m. on Sunday, Coney Island-bound D trains will travel via the N line between 36th St and Coney Island-Stillwell Av. It will make local stops between DeKalb Av and 36th St in both directions on Saturday and Sunday during the days and evenings.

G

The G train will only go between Court Sq-23rd Street and Bedford-Nostrand Avs, with no service between Bedford-Nostrand Avs and Church Av, from 9:30 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

J

There will be no J trains between Crescent St in Brooklyn and Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer in Queens from 11:45 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m on Monday. The same change will be in effect next weekend as well.

L

From 11:45 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m on Monday, L trains will not run between Lorimer St and Broadway Junction in Brooklyn.

N

Manhattan-bound Queens N trains will not stop at 30th Av, Broadway, 36th Av, and 39th Av-Dutch Kills from 3:45 a.m. on Saturday until 10 p.m. on Sunday. During both Saturday and Sunday, the N will make local stops between DeKalb Av and 59th St.

2/3

From 11:30 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday, there will be no 2 train service between Chambers Street in Manhattan and Flatbush Av in Brooklyn. Over the same span, 5 trains will replace 2 trains between E 180th St and Wakefield 241st St.

The 3 train is suspended between 11:45 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday. The 4 will replace the 3 between Atlantic Av-Barclays Center and New Lots Av during the days and evenings on Saturday and Sunday.

4

Manhattan-bound 4 trains will bipass 176th St, Mt. Eden Av, 170th St, 167th St, and 161st St-Yankee Stadium from 3:45 a.m. on Saturday until 10 p.m. on Sunday. From 7:45 a.m. until 6:45 p.m. on Saturday and 11:45 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, 4 trains will run less frequently in the Bronx and their last stop will be 125th St in Manhattan, with trains rerouted to the 3rd Av/138th St 6 train station.

7

Flushing-bound Queens 7 trains will skip 82nd St, 90th St, 103rd St, 111th St between Friday at 11:45 p.m. and Monday at 3 a.m.