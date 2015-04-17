Friday subway delays prep riders for a rough weekend

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Thanks for the practice run, MTA.

On the Friday before a weekend when 14 subway line disruptions are expected (including the first of five straight weekends of L train shutdowns), morning commuters were treated to extensive delays.

Here are the latest service disruptions as of noon, according to the MTA:

1

South Ferry-bound 1 trains skip 238 St, 231 St and 225 St

5

Due to switch problems at Eastchester-Dyre Avenue, 5 trains are running with delays in both directions. Some northbound 5 trains are terminating at E. 180th Street.

7

Flushing-bound 7 trains skip 33, 40, 46, 52 and 69 Sts

F

F trains run every 20 minutes between Avenue X and Stillwell Av

Q

No trains between 57 St-7 Av and Ditmars Blvd