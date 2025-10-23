Improvement projects on the 7 train, which have been delayed, require blockades on Queens sidewalks and streets.

New Yorkers who ride the busy Manhattan to Queens 7 train are bracing for further disruptions as the MTA announced the suspension of rush-hour express train service starting next week.

This latest development is part of ongoing construction work on the line, which has already faced significant delays.

There will be no rush-hour express 7 trains in either direction from Oct. 27 through Nov. 21. The MTA stated that during this period, workers will replace tracks along the line to update train service for riders.

While local 7 trains will run more frequently during the weekday morning and afternoon rush hours, some stops will continue to be bypassed due to ongoing construction work. These stops, which trains have been skipping for several months, are Manhattan-bound 52nd Street and 69th Street.

The disruptions are the result of the MTA’s continued 7 train makeover, which began in 2022, starting at Grand Central Terminal. Since then, stations along the line, many of which are over 100 years old, have been upgraded or are receiving updates.

Improvements so far include the addition of ADA features, escalator replacements, station renewals, flood protection and other infrastructure enhancements

However, a segment of the work, including the 61st Street and 74th Street stations, which were originally slated for completion by mid-2025, has fallen behind schedule. The MTA now says the work will be completed by 2026.

The replacement of the escalator that provides access to the 61st Street station from the south side of Roosevelt Avenue has also been delayed, from mid-2025 to early 2026.

While the new, wider escalator model is being installed behind barricades, the elevator and walkways into the station remain open. However, the prolonged timeline has led to increased long lines at the station elevator, service changes and, at times, traffic rerouting on local streets.

Despite the service disruptions, the MTA is making progress on the improvement project. While the 7 line was shut down between 34th St.-Hudson Yards and 74th Street on a recent weekend, both 52nd Street and 69th Street were treated to new Manhattan-bound platforms.

And, as of June, workers constructed 22,000 square feet of temporary platforms at 33rd, 40th and 46th Street stations. The new platforms provide access to the Manhattan-bound local platforms while service is operating on the express track.

New tracks installed

At 61st Street, more than 650 linear feet of track have been replaced to bring the infrastructure to a state of good repair. Ongoing work at this station includes restoring the track bed and support structure, rebuilding island platforms, repairing the mezzanine and replacing stairs.

MTA officials said they also “piggyback” work during planned outages as to cut down on how many times they have to shut down service. For example, workers took advantage of an outage for improvement projects to also conduct ADA accessibly work at 33rd St.-Rawson St. and 46th St.-Bliss St on the 7.

But in the meantime, riders and neighborhood residents said they are frustrated with the delays and construction noise that permeates the air at some stations.

“It’s ridiculous,” Jimmy Carr, who lives in Queens and frequently uses the 7, said. “The construction just never ends here.”

A Dunkin Donuts shop is located at the entrance to the 61st Street station, where heavy jackhammering, drilling, and other construction noise resonate through the neighborhood.

“I try to avoid 61st Street with all the noise, but I like to get my coffee here sometimes,” one customer said.

The 7 train is one of the busiest lines in the NYC Transit system. More than 50,000 riders transfer in Flushing, Queens, every weekday to the 7 line and 20 bus routes.

The MTA said it is working to minimize public impacts while the improvement project continues. More information is available at mta.info.