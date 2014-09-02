MTA adds bus service around city

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Nearly $5 million worth of new bus service kicked in citywide on Sunday. The MTA says the new routes and extensions were picked to meet growing demand.

Manhattan: M12 route will run on 11th and 12th avenues between the West Village and Columbus Circle to serve the new buildings cropping up on the far west side, an area that will soon get a No. 7 train station.

Queens: the Q113 local,between South Jamaica and Far Rockaway will now make fewer stops to speed up service through the main part of the route along Guy R. Brewer Boulevard. The bus will be renamed Q114. Meanwhile, the Q8 will be extended to a new bus terminal at Gateway Center II retail hub in Brooklyn.

Brooklyn: The B13 and B83 will now go to Gateway Center II.

Bronx: The Bx24 bus will be extended to the Hutchinson Metro Center, getting four new stops each along the eastbound and westbound parts of the route.

Staten Island: On Sept. 2, the S93 limited bus between Bay Ridge and the College of Staten Island will get new midday and evening service between Bay Ridge and the College of Staten Island.There will also be a new “Super Express” X21 bus between midtown Manhattan and Eltingville. that makes fewer stops than normal express bus service.