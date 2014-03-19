MTA to install cameras on rail cars

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Cameras will soon be installed on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Steve Exum

Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road will install cameras in hundreds of rail cars following a recommendation from the National Transportation Safety Board that was made after the fatal Bronx derailment, the MTA announced Wednesday.

The rail agencies will put out a request to vendors to design and manufacture on-board inward and outward facing cameras. The first order of cameras, which will be used in future accident investigations, will be installed on locomotives and the newer fleet of the railroads’ cars.

The order will cover 843 Metro-North car cabs and 926 LIRR cars, the MTA said. There is no cost estimate on the cameras, the MTA said. The MTA board must approve the bidding process on Monday.