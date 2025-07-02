More than a dozen passengers were injured when three NJ Transit buses collided at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan on Wednesday, causing a chaotic early morning commute.

According to Port Authority officials, the multi-bus collision occurred on the third floor of the depot — sometimes called the Midtown Bus Terminal — at around 6:15 a.m. on July 2. The crash caused 14 people to sustain minor injuries; 13 of them were brought to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The express bus lane was closed to bus operations shortly after the incident occurred but reopened at around 9:38 a.m. after police activity was cleared.

Many commuters were left scrambling to find alternate travel routes.

Bus operations were diverted to Secaucus Junction, Newark Penn Station, and Hoboken Terminal. NJ Transit bus tickets were cross-honored by PATH and NY Waterways until 10:30 a.m., while NJ Transit Rail will continue to cross-honor tickets until midnight.

It is unclear what caused the crash right now, but according to an article online at 4 New York, one bus apparently rear-ended another on a fourth-level ramp.

Citizen app video shows an array of rescue workers and vehicles at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.