The southbound lanes of the Bronx River Parkway near Exit 3 (Westchester Avenue).

Two men were killed following a multi-vehicle collision on the Bronx River Parkway early Monday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, the chain reaction crash occurred at around 1:11 a.m. on the thoroughfare at E. 223 Street. Officers from the 47th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision on the southbound land of the parkway, police sources said.

Officers determined that a Mercedes-Benz, driven by 21-year-old Mauricio Neyra Yuyes, was traveling southbound in the left lane and attempted to pass a Volkswagen, driven by a man of the same age.

The Mercedes-Benz struck the Volkswagen, causing it to swerve off the road and hit a guardrail before coming to a stop. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Benz veered into the right lane, striking two mopeds that were riding side by side, police sources said.

EMS responded and rushed one of the moped riders, 21-year-old Enrique Martinez to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other moped, 19-year-old Manuel Amarantepenalo, went to Montefiore Medical Center, where he too was pronounced dead.

Neyra Yuyes was arrested on Monday as part of the investigation within the confines of the 47th Precinct. He faces a list of charges including vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.