N, W trains resume service with ‘extensive delays’: MTA

There were no N or W trains running between Queens and Manhattan on Friday morning, according to the MTA. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

N and W trains resumed service with “extensive delays” after a full halt between Queens and Manhattan on Friday morning due to signal problems Friday morning, according to the MTA.

The MTA had suspended service on those trains between the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard station in Queens and the 57th Street-Seventh Avenue station in Manhattan, but resumed after about an hour, according to the agency.

Expect delays on the N, W, Q, R and F trains.

The 2, 3, 4 and 5 lines were also impacted by delays and service changes due to fallen debris at Hoyt Street.

Southbound 2 trains were running on the 5 line from 149th Street-Grand Concourse to Nevins Street.

Southbound 3 trains were running on the 1 line from Chambers Street to South Ferry, and some southbound 3 trains were terminating at Times Square, 14th Street, Chambers Street and Wall Street.