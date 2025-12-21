Commuters find ways to get a free ride despite the MTA’s efforts to combat fare evasion in the subway system.

The MTA unveiled its latest effort last to fight fare evasion at two NYC stations, but commuters looking for a free ride still found creative ways to beat the system.

The entrances to trains at Broadway-Lafayette Street in Manhattan and Third Avenue-138th Street in the Bronx are now equipped with clear doors that swing open once payment has been scanned. If someone attempts to enter without paying, a loud, foghorn-like alarm will resonate throughout the station.

“You’ll hear from these gates a very loud noise when there is an attempt at fare evasion,” Jamie Torres-Springer, president of the MTA’s construction and development, said.

MTA representatives said the system, which is a prototype that is part of a pilot program, has dozens of smart-technology and AI sensors that can detect items, including luggage and wheelchairs, giving riders enough time to get through the doors.

“These gates are smart, secure and accessible,” Jamie Torres-Springer, president of MTA’s construction and development, said at a Dec. 19 press conference announcing the new doors in Manhattan. “They are going to improve the passenger experience and ensure that we minimize fare evasion.”

Meanwhile, the booming alarm and high-tech features were not enough to stop the few fare evaders determined not to pay their fair share like everyone else.

During a visit to the Broadway-Lafayette station on Sunday, an amNewYork reporter witnessed fare-beating commuters slither underneath the doors and “doubling up,” walking through in pairs.

One commuter even dared to climb over the doors to avoid paying the $2.90 fare, which is set to increase to $3 next month. Nobody stopped him.

Twenty stations across the borough will get the new doors over the next few days and weeks, Torres-Springer said. The MTA lost nearly $1 billion in fare and tolls in 2024.

After a review that includes passenger feedback, the MTA will implement a full deployment of the gates. The agency allocated around $1.2 billion from its $68.4 billion capital plan to install the gates into most of the system, Torres-Springer said.

Quemuel Arroyo, the MTA’s chief accessibility officer, said the new doors will “enhance access” for people leaving and entering the station.

“Since its inception, we had turnstiles that left so many people behind, people like myself who use wheelchairs, but also parents with strollers,” Quemuel Arroyo, the MTA’s chief accessibility officer, said at the Broadway-Lafayette station. “People with luggage, if they have a guitar, they all struggled to get through. This is what true access looks like.”

In contrast, several videos emerged on social media on Friday that show commuters getting their backpacks stuck in the swinging doors when they open after payment.

No system is ‘100% immune’ to fare evasion

MTA officials acknowledge that the system is not perfect.

“No system is going to be 100% immune to fare evasion, but what we’ve got with this technology is vastly minimizing the amount of fare evasion that you are going to see,” Torres-Springer said.

The MTA has worked with global technology companies from around the world to design doors in such a way that “adapts to the NYC subway environment.”

The agency said it is currently reviewing three vendors and will decide in 2026 which one (s) will outfit the entire system with modern fare gates.

The announcement of the new fare gates follows the MTA’s installation of more turnstile spikes and paddles at most remaining subway stations to deter fare evasion. While not as high-tech as the doors, the devices aim to deter commuters from jumping over the system’s traditional turnstiles.

The agency is expected to pay $7.3 million on the upgrades; so far, 2,900 spikes and paddles have been installed at 327 of the MTA’s 472 stations.