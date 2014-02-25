New PATH platform opens at WTC hub

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Port Authority Tuesday opened the first World Trade Center PATH station platform to riders.

“Platform A” is the first completed piece of the new WTC PATH Station, which will be the center of the nearly $4 billion WTC transportation and retail hub.

The PATH station will have five platforms, according to the Port Authority.

With the current PATH station handling more than 100,000 passengers a day, Steve Plate, director of WTC Construction, said the station will be capable of handling more than 160,000 riders.