New Year’s Eve, Day transit: What to know about the subway, rail and buses

On New Year’s Eve, subway riders should avoid the 42nd Street-Times Square subway station, according to the MTA. Police may not allow riders to exit onto the street. The 49th Street stop on the N, Q, and R will also be closed from 7 p.m. to at least midnight. The 50th street stop’s downtown platform will be open, but the uptown one will be closed following 7 p.m.

Straphangers should instead use the 57th Street and 59th Street-Columbus Circle stops, and walk to Times Square. The MTA will have extra service on seventeen subway lines to move revelers throughout the city. Trains that run at or near Times Square will run every 8 to 12 minutes until 3 a.m., and the 42nd Street shuttle will be available all night.

Riders should absolutely avoid taking the bus near or at Times Square, since there will be many street closures. The M5, M7, M20, M42, M50, and M104 will be rerouted, the MTA says. Normal bus service will return following midnight.

On Friday, New Year’s Day, the subway will run on a Sunday schedule, and buses will use a holiday schedule with longer waits expected.

For workers leaving New York City early that day on the LIRR, there will be 13 extra trains between 12:43 p.m. and 3:48 p.m. Commuters can check for added service on their line at www.mta.info.

There will be 20 westbound trains in the evening for revelers coming into the city, and another 20 eastbound trains from Penn Station and the Barclays Center to move people out.

No alcohol is allowed on LIRR trains, stations, or platforms from noon Thursday until noon Friday, Jan. 1.

Metro-North will also have extra getaway trains between noon and 4 p.m. on Thursday, and boost service to New York City in the late afternoon and evening. There will then be extra trains from Grand Central after midnight to take riders home.

On Friday, New Year’s Day, Staten Island Railway will run on a Saturday schedule.