New York City streets worst in state, report finds

Drivers are in for a bumpy ride — 70% of the city’s major roads are either in poor or mediocre condition, putting a hole in car owners’ wallets, according to a new report.

New York’s roads are worse than in any other major city in the state with 43% of streets in poor condition; 30% were considered mediocre, according to the report from TRIP, a research group.

City drivers spend an average of $694 a year maintaining cars.

The city Department of Transportation filled more than 158,000 potholes from December to March 15, according to the agency.

“Our infrastructure is in dire need of attention,” Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement. DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg in a statement said the city’s 6,000 miles of streets “undergo significant wear and tear,” pointing out the tough winter’s toll on roads.