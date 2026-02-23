Op-Ed | New York City’s Paratransit system is essential to helping New Yorkers get where they need to go

Public transit makes New York City thrive, but the reality is not everyone is able to get around using the existing network of subways, buses and railroads. For 200,000 New Yorkers, New York City’s Paratransit system is that critical safety net allowing them to participate in this great City.

That’s why I’m thrilled that 2025 was Paratransit’s biggest year ever, with more than 11 million trips delivered. That’s 11 million times New Yorkers got where they needed to go when no other service could do the job.

As I’ve said in this column before, we’ve changed the way we operate to achieve the high level of reliability that riders demand and deserve. We’ve invested in new Paratransit vehicles, in technology tools that empower customers, and in growing the network of broker vendors and drivers. The pay off? 80% customer satisfaction and a 20% increase in trips delivered year-over-year.

We’ve made it easier for New Yorkers to apply for paratransit and to book and track their trips with digital tools. Half of all applicants now start the process online and more than 10,000 trips are booked each day with our MY AAR app. With new technology and better processes, we’re speeding up service at our call center and booking trips more efficiently. And when riders took all those trips last year, 97% of them were picked up on time. As a result, customers got more time back in their day and we were able to actually lower our cost per trip in 2025 compared to the year before.

New York City Transit is proud to provide this service, but we can’t do it alone. As our city and transit system continue down the road to universal accessibility, Paratransit helps fill critical gaps. With demand for high-quality paratransit service booming, we need the City to continue its smart investment in the New Yorkers who depend on this service.

Operating worldclass transit service – including paratransit – relies in part on the decisions of City leaders and the value I know they already place in our transit system. We look forward to working together with our new partners in City Hall to build on the successes of 2025 in the years to come.

Demetrius Crichlow is President of New York City Transit.