New York driver’s licenses targeted in state toll crackdown

The Department of Motor Vehicles has started the process of suspending registrations of drivers that haven’t paid at least five tolls during an 18-month period. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

Hundreds of drivers’ registrations could be suspended as part of a sweeping state crackdown on toll violators, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

The Department of Motor Vehicles has started the process of suspending 575 registrations of drivers that haven’t paid at least five tolls on different days during an 18-month period.

It’s the first batch of suspensions to be doled out under that criteria, established in Cuomo’s new toll violation regulation that went into effect Jan. 20.

“These scofflaws operate at the expense of law abiding toll payers and put additional stress on New York’s transportation network without providing any resources to maintain it,” Cuomo said. “This administration’s action stops these toll evaders in their tracks and sends a simple message: If you don’t pay your fair share, you will be held accountable.”

During an 18-month period prior to the new regulations, New York offcials found 35,000 instances where violators racked up five or more toll violations, resulting in about $16.5 million in lost revenue annually.

Under the regulations, the DMV sends letters to drivers giving them 45 days notice to address the violations before their registrations are suspended.