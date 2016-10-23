New York Transit Museum to host Penn Station discussion

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The demolition of the original Pennsylvania Station is widely viewed as one of the greatest failures in architectural preservation.

On Tuesday evening the New York Transit Museum will host a panel discussion called “Capturing Penn Station’s Legacy” to mark the 50th anniversary of the old beaux arts building’s demolition and dive into Governor Andrew Cuomo’s new, expansive redesign for the current station.

“As planners look towards the future of Penn Station, the Transit Museum will look back at its legacy and examine how the history of the station can inform a new vision of a great civic space,” the museum said in its announcement of the event.

The discussion, presented in in partnership with Untapped Cities and the Museum of the City of New York, will feature never-before-seen archival images of the demolition of the original Penn Station. Panelists will include artists, historians and urbanists.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10. AmNewYork readers can use the PROMO code “AMNY5” for 50 percent off tickets at www.nytransitmuseum.org/PennStationLegacy.