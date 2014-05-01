Newark Airport AirTrain monorail closed until July 15

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Traveling to and from Newark Liberty International Airport on public transit just got more difficult.

AirTrain service, which ferries passengers from the Newark Airport Rail Station to terminals, parking lots and rental car outlets, was suspended Thursday for at least 75 days for repairs.

Amtrak and New Jersey Transit won’t stop at the rail station, also shuttered.

People traveling to the Newark airport by train will instead get off at Newark Penn Station and take shuttle buses to the airport.

Passengers should allot at least 30 to 45 minutes of extra travel time to make their planes. The alternative is to take a bus from the Port Authority directly to the airport.