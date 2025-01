Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A NJ Transit bus and a car collided in Newark early Monday morning, injuring 11 people, a spokesman said.

The bus was a No. 34 bus, running from Montclair to Newark Penn Station, he said. The collision occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on Market Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

There were 29 people on the bus. The 11 people injured were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, the spokesman said.